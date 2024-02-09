Police arrest teen siblings for fatal shooting at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested a teen brother and sister connected to a deadly shooting at a northwest Albuquerque park.

Evangeline Garcia, 17, and Paul Garcia, 15, are charged with an open count of murder for their roles in the shooting at Sundoro Park in December 2023.

Police say the siblings were with Andres Herrera, 17, when he shot Damion Alday multiple times, killing him.

The teens are accused of plotting to take revenge against Alday’s sister because they believed she helped Rio Rancho police after a group crashed a stolen vehicle in September 2023. Several teens who were involved threatened Alday’s sister through social media and said they were going to shoot up her house.

According to APD, Instagram group chats show Evangeline discussing taking her brother with them on the day of the murder so he could be the cameraman and record it.

Detectives also obtained a message from Herrera’s Instagram account in which he admits to shooting Alday. He says he shot at Alday, and after Alday dropped to the ground, he walked up to him and shot him in the head multiple times. Herrera also described the guns he used and said that Paul had one of the guns.

Surveillance video shows all the suspects getting into Herrera’s white Mazda sedan in the parking lot of the park – as well as the shooting.

Detectives also connected Herrera’s car to an incident in November in downtown Albuquerque. Police say Herrera lied to police about his identity during that incident, but they were able to track down his real name.

All three suspects have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.