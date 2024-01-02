Police charge man for alleged role in brother’s death

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Police arrested and charged a man accused of playing a role in the death of his brother, who officers found dead near their home Monday.

Farmington police officers responded to a distress call around 8:30 a.m. Monday. They responded to a report of an unattended death, which they confirmed upon arrival.

Officers found a man dead just near the front door of the residence. They reportedly saw signs of trauma on his body.

During an investigation, they identified the man as 27-year-old Payson Dickie. Detectives talked to his brother, Orson, who reportedly said they drank and fought, which led to Payson stepping on his throat and Orson cutting him with a boxcutter.

Detectives determined that likely led to Payson’s death.

Police arrested and charged Orson Dickie with second-degree murder.

“During this challenging time, the Farmington Police Department extends its sincere condolences to the Dickie family,” officials said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The Farmington Police Department is continuing to investigate this. If you have any information, they’re urging you to reach out to them at 505-599-1005.