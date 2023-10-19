Police chief placed on leave following domestic violence investigation

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The Las Vegas police chief has been placed on leave following a domestic violence investigation.

Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo says Chief Antonio Salazar is currently on administrative leave.

KOB 4 also spoke with District Attorney Thomas Clayton who confirmed there was a domestic violence call to Salazar’s home.

The investigation will be sent to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to consider if charges should be filed.

The mayor says he is “hoping everything is resolved as quick as possible.”

