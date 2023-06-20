Police: Clovis house fire that killed 2 children possibly ‘human caused’

CLOVIS, N.M. – Investigators are still trying to get to the bottom of what caused a house fire last month that killed two young children.

Now, we’re learning about the two little girls, and how police are narrowing down the possibilities of what caused this fire.

Naireli Fierro says she will never forget the last time she saw her two little girls.

“I filled up both of their bottles and I went and checked on them before I went to work, and they were sleeping,” said Fierro.

Then, around 9:30 in the morning on May 3, the Clovis home went up in flames.

“Everyone was asleep. Everyone barely made it out, my nephew he’s only–he was a month old at the time, and they had to take him to the hospital,” Fierro said.

But 2-year-old Eeliyha Olivia Toscano and her 1-year-old sister Esmae Lily did not make it out. Their bodies were later found by Clovis firefighters in one of the bedrooms at the home on Axtell Street.

The girls’ aunt, Desiree Reyna, says she was out of town when she got the horrific news.

“My brother said they were in a house fire, and they couldn’t be found,” said Reyna.

“They were just caring little girls, loving little girls, happy little girls,” said Enrique Toscan, father of two fire victims. “The only thing we can do for them now is just try to get them justice. That’s it.”

But the justice Enrique Toscano wants for his daughters will have to wait until investigators find answers.

“The fire investigators were able to determine that there was no appliance that they could find that was the source of the fire,” said Clovis Police Department Capt. Robert Telles. “The belief is it’s a human-caused fire, but it’s unknown at this point, whether it’s an accident, or whether it’s intentional.”

While investigators try to find a cause, Fierro, Toscano and Reyna say they will try to go on without their babies.

“I always tell myself God couldn’t take just one, he had to take both of them because they were always together, they could never be apart,” said Reyna.

“They just had that sister– sister bond. No, nobody could break,” said Toscano.

While investigators with the police department, state Fire Marshall’s Office, and Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit continue searching for those answers – the mother, father, and aunt of those two sweet girls mourn an unimaginable loss.

If you have information about this fire, you can call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, or you can anonymously report information using the Clovis Police Department Tip411 or through the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.