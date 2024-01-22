Police detain suspect related to explosive device found near Deming courthouse

Police say they found an explosive device at the probation office in Deming, prompting authorities to respond Monday morning.

Deming police responded around 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a possible explosion at the Adult Probation Office.

Officers arrived and found a “suspicious object” near the entrance. That prompted evacuations and activating New Mexico State Police’s Bomb Squad to investigate the object.

Deming police confirmed about an hour later they found an explosive device. They later obtained surveillance footage, allowing them to identify a suspect vehicle.

Police found that vehicle around noon and began chasing it. The pursuit ended near Exit 82 on westbound Interstate 10.

State Police took the suspect into custody and activated the Bomb Squad to clear their vehicle of any dangers. During that time, I-10 was shut down between exits 81 and 85.

Authorities haven’t officially identified the suspect yet. New Mexico State Police are leading the investigation.

This situation prompted heightened security measures at area schools. Officials also closed the magistrate and district courts for the day.

