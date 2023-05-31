Police: Dump truck crash, diesel spill closes route near Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Authorities are cleaning up a dump truck crash and diesel spill on a truck route Wednesday morning near Los Alamos.

Los Alamos police reported the crash at mile marker 9 around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Medics took one person to the hospital with injuries.

The truck route is closed. Police want everyone to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Santa Fe County deputies, Los Alamos firefighters and Los Alamos National Lab Hazmat are on-scene with Los Alamos police.

