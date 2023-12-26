Police: Elderly woman killed in suspected street racing crash

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police are investigating a suspected street racing crash that left an 83-year-old woman dead on Christmas in Clovis.

Around 2:19 p.m. Monday, dispatch sent first responders to a possible crash in the area of 21st and Mitchell Streets. They found two vehicles at the scene.

Rescue personnel extracted a 24-year-old man from one of the vehicles. Then, they performed life-saving measures on an 83-year-old woman in the other car.

The woman, however, died at the scene. Police identified her as Billie Brazell.

An investigation concluded Brazell was driving her car west on 21st and tried turning onto Mitchell. As she did, witnesses say the man had been racing a truck and crashed into her car.

Police did not provide details on the condition of the man. They say the truck left the scene and haven’t located it.

Clovis police are continuing to investigate this crash. If anyone has any information related to this fatal motor vehicle crash, contact them at 575-769-1921. You can also submit information anonymously using the tip411 program or reaching out to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.