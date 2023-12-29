Police: Española PD vehicle hits and kills person

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Police say one of their vehicles struck and killed a person who was trying to walk across Riverside Drive early Friday morning.

According to Española police, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Riverside. The police officer was reportedly driving southbound when his vehicle struck and killed the person walking across the road.

First responders tried life-saving measures before taking the person to the hospital. However, they did not survive their injuries.

They did not release the name of the person killed.

Details are limited at this time. New Mexico State Police is now investigating this crash.