Police: Fatal crash closes busy southeast Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A busy road in southeast Albuquerque is closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that reportedly left one person dead Friday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Gibson and Girard. An early investigation indicated the crash involved two vehicles and left a passenger in one of the vehicles dead.

Eastbound Gibson is closed at Girard. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route as police investigate.