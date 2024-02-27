Police find 2 dead at southeast Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they found two people dead at a home in southeast Albuquerque while responding to a shots-fired call Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of Graceland Drive, just south of Zuni between Carlisle and San Mateo.

When they arrived, they found two people dead at a home in the area.

Detectives are now investigating.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.