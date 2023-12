ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers were dispatched to 5th Street and Iron around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. They said a vehicle had been parked on the side of the road for the past five days.

Officers arrived and discovered a body inside the vehicle.

APD’s homicide unit will be investigating until the cause of death can be determined.

