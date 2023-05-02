Police give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Edgewood Smith’s

EDGEWOOD, N.M. – For about six hours there was a large law enforcement presence at the Smith’s in Edgewood Monday. Officials say someone had called in a bomb threat.

Police say no bomb was found, no one was injured, and officials cleared the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

Smith’s was closed down and evacuated for more than four hours as Edgewood police, and the Albuquerque Bomb Squad swept the building, and the surrounding area.

Edgewood Police Chief, Roger Jimenez, told KOB 4 the Smith’s manager got a suspicious phone call with the caller demanding the store wire them money. They say when the manager refused, the caller said they had left a bomb in the store, and that it would go off if they didn’t get their money.

Officials say the manager then called the police and the store was evacuated, but no bomb was found.

