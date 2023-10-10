Police: Balloon crashes into power line in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the balloons racing in the Gordon Bennett Cup crashed into power lines in Texas Monday night.

Police in Crandall, Texas – outside Dallas – confirmed they took two pilots to the hospital with both major and minor injuries.

Balloon Fiesta officials confirm this involved the Poland 1 Team.

Witnesses say the balloon was leaking some kind of liquid and there was an explosion when it hit those power lines.

A look at the Tracking Leader Board shows Poland 1 Team stopped moving Monday evening on the same road where the crash happened in Crandall.

That team and 15 others took off from Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday evening.

The Tracking Leader Board for the race shows five teams safely landed already.

However, for the Poland 1 Team, it only says position data is delayed.

Balloon Fiesta reps are only saying the pilots are stable.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.