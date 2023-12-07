Police ID suspect shot and killed by officers at apartment complex

Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Morningside.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Morningside.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Mark Carlson. According to APD, he was a suspect in some recent armed robberies and had a warrant out for a parole violation related to an armed robbery conviction.

APD leaders said detectives reportedly tracked him to the apartment complex where they tried arresting him around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers planned to barricade him inside an apartment. Then, as they were setting up a perimeter, he reportedly noticed police and took off running.

“As the individual fled, several commands were given by officers to stop. At which point, and some point in time, the individual produced a firearm,” APD Deputy Chief Cecily Barker said.

APD says officers tried non-lethal methods to stop the suspect before at least one officer opened fire, striking the man.

Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to APD, no officers were injured.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Per APD:

– officers were attempting to arrest suspect (male, early 30’s) connected to robberies in November

– at least one officer fired shots during foot pursuit after attempting non-lethal methods

