Police ID victim in SE Albuquerque shooting, seek info

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are seeking information on a shooting that left a woman dead Saturday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Police identified the victim as Brittany Geter. According to APD, officers responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of Central and Louisiana.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead who they later identified as Geter.

If you have any information, reach out to APD Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP (7867) or by clicking here.