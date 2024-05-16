Police investigate 2 overnight crashes in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two separate crashes that left six people injured overnight in northeast Albuquerque.

The first crash happened Wednesday evening. Dispatch sent officers to the area of Northbound Pan American Freeway and Jefferson Street regarding a serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles.

Officers investigated and found traffic was on Pan American for a red light at Jefferson when a green Dodge minivan failed to stop. The minivan ran into four vehicles which struck other vehicles.

Paramedics took three adults and a child to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the minivan was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The second crash happened Thursday around 2:30 a.m. near Montaño and Culture, west of I-25. They received a report of a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers investigated and found that a tractor-trailer was driving south on Ken Sanchez Way when they passed by a person sitting on the curb who had their legs partially in the road. As the truck turned, it dragged the person under the tire.

The person sustained significant injuries to her leg. She was taken to the hospital.

Both crashes are still under investigation.