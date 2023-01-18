Police investigate alleged school threats, teen arrested in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Police are investigating several alleged school threats, including a social media post that led to a teen’s arrest in Farmington.

Farmington police arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly using an Instagram post to threaten Farmington High School students. FPD says he allegedly posted a picture of ammo for a .22 gun and a caption warning students not to come to school, stating he had a “surprise for all the teachers.”

Officers found the teen around 11 p.m. Monday at his mother’s home in Farmington. Police arrested and booked the teen into juvenile detention.

The suspect is reportedly a homeschooled student from Arizona and not a Farmington High School student. FPD says no viable threat was discovered and no weapons were found during their investigation.

FPD also learned of an alleged threatening post made Monday on Snapchat. The post had a picture of a firearm with the caption “Watch out, Hermosa,” referring to Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.

FPD says they increased patrolling around the middle school to ensure school safety.

An investigation is still active and ongoing into these threats. FPD is coordinating with the Gallup Police Department as they also were aware of similar threats.