Police investigate bomb threat at Republican Party of New Mexico HQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party of New Mexico says they received a bomb threat at their headquarters Friday.

A man reportedly called saying, “I’m going to bomb your office so you all go to hell with Trump!”

Police said they responded to the headquarters and talked with employees.

“We were pretty shaken up. We are thankful for the Albuquerque police officers who arrived quickly to ensure that we all were safe,” said Leticia Munoz, RPNM executive director, who was in the office at the time of the threat.

Police are still looking into the threat.

