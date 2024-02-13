Police investigate child death at apartment complex

Police have launched an investigation at an apartment complex where they reportedly found a child dead.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they are investigating the death of a child at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 1:42 p.m. Monday, Albuquerque police officers responded to the Arroyo Vista Apartments, near Montgomery and Interstate 25.

When they arrived, they found a one-year-old child dead.

The APD Crimes Against Children Unit is now investigating. No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.