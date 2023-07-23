Police investigate deadly overnight crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating a deadly overnight crash in downtown Albuquerque.

Police say the crash happened near Coal and Hazeldine just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle was allegedly going at a high rate of speed when they crashed into a tree, and rolled into a power pole and a building.

Officers say they found two people inside the car. The driver died on scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating whether the people involved in the crash were part of a break-in that happened earlier in the night.

Moments before the crash officers were in the area of Gold and 2nd St. after a report of someone breaking into a parked car.

APD says the 911 caller approached the person who then pointed a gun at his head, and a second person pointed another.

Police say one of the suspects stole a gun inside the car.

Officers would later find the two suspects leaving the area and began to follow them. That’s when they would find the suspected vehicle at the crash site.

Police say the driver was possibly intoxicated. the passenger is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.