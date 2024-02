ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police responded to a shooting around 2:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Louisana and San Antonio.

Police say one person was declared dead on scene, despite life-saving measures. No one is in custody.

Homicide detectives are beginning their investigation.

Information is limited at this time.

