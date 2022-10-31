Police investigate deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in southwest Albuquerque, near Old Coors and Sunset Gardens.

According to APD, police arrived on scene and found a man dead.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. Information is limited at this time.

While detectives were on scene, officers also responded to two separate fatal crashes across the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.