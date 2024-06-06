Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and at least one other person injured.

It happened near Coors and Fortuna in the early hours of Thursday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police indicated there were other people in that vehicle. There’s no word on their condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital where they’re being evaluated for injuries.

Details are limited. An investigation is ongoing.