ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly crash that happened near UNM’s South Lot.

According to APD, the crash happened near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Wilmoore Drive, west of Yale.

Police said a car crashed into a parked vehicle, killing one person.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.