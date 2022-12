ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

According to police, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Indian School at Marcato Lane NW. Police said the pedestrian died on scene and the vehicle fled the area.

The area will be temporarily closed as authorities investigate. Information is limited at this time.

