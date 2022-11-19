Police investigate fatal shooting near UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting near UNM Saturday morning.

Albuquerque police were asked to assist in the shooting that occurred near UNM Campus Police Saturday.

Police say one individual has succumbed to gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

New Mexico State Police has taken over the investigating with APD’s Homicide Unit assisting.

