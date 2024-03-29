Police investigate overnight homicide near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight near the downtown Albuquerque area.

Around 11:31 p.m. Thursday, Albuquerque police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Bellamah Avenue Northwest, between 5th and 6th Streets. Shortly after that, someone called 911 to report shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he later died from his wound.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.