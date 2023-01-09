Police investigate shooting near UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A UNM Alert says Albuquerque police were called to investigate a shooting at a Wendy’s near campus Sunday.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact UNM PD at 277-2241, or Crime Stopper’s tip line at 505-843-STOP (505-843-7867.)

In the Lobo Alert, drivers are also asked to avoid Central and University due to police activity.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.