Police investigate shooting near UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A UNM Alert says Albuquerque police were called to investigate a shooting at a Wendy’s near campus Sunday.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact UNM PD at 277-2241, or Crime Stopper’s tip line at 505-843-STOP (505-843-7867.)
In the Lobo Alert, drivers are also asked to avoid Central and University due to police activity.
Details are limited.
#BREAKING: avoid area of #Central/#University. @ABQPOLICE investigating a shooting. We’ve got a @KOB4 crew heading that way.
— Tessa Mentus (@TessaMentus) January 9, 2023
URGENT: 01/08 8:40 PM APD investigating a shooting that occurred in the area. No additional information at this time.
— Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) January 9, 2023