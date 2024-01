ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a stabbing they say happened Friday afternoon at the Golden Pride restaurant location near UNM.

Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. Friday. They found one victim whom paramedics took to the hospital in critical condition.

One person is reportedly detained while detectives respond to the scene to investigate.

Details are limited.