Police investigate suspected homicide near SW Albuquerque gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers are investigating a suspected homicide Thursday morning in the area of a southwest Albuquerque gas station.

Officers responded just after midnight Thursday to the intersection of Bridge and Old Coors. There, they found a person shot and killed before they arrived.

Homicide detectives closed Old Coors at Bridge after launching their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.