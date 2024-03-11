Police investigate suspicious death at NE Albuquerque apartment complex

On March 1, police officers were called out to the Mountain Run Apartments near Eubank and Academy in northeast Albuquerque. That's where they

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On March 1, police officers were called out to the Mountain Run Apartments near Eubank and Academy in northeast Albuquerque. That’s where they found a woman dead.

According to Albuquerque police, investigators are still looking into the death of that woman. An APD spokesperson says the case is still being handled as a suspicious death — not a homicide.

According to police, the preliminary investigation did not reveal any physical trauma, and APD says the Office of the Medical Investigator is still waiting for the toxicology report to determine a cause of death. The department has not released the name of the victim.

However, there have been various social media posts naming that victim as adult film actress Sophia Leone. KOB 4 spoke to one of her friends about her death.

“It’s just been, you can’t even fathom what happened, and, you know, obviously in this industry so many people care,” said Brian Berke. “She was beloved, nobody would ever say a bad thing about her. She was just an amazing girl and I really hope they find who did this.”

Online reports are saying her death was a homicide robbery. However, APD is not confirming that Leone is the victim or how she died.

Many in the community are calling for more details to be released about the investigation.

