ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque homicide detectives were called out Thursday evening to investigate a suspicious death.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Pitt Street NE, near Comanche and Eubank. When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead.

According to police, there is no one in custody at this time.

