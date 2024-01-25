Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating what they describe as an unattended death near an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to the area of Montgomery and Jefferson regarding reports of a person who showed no signs of life.

Police arrived and confirmed the report. After investigating further, they called homicide detectives to the scene to take over the investigation.

