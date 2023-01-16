Police investigate two-vehicle flip in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash at a busy southeast Albuquerque intersection where two cars flipped Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded, around 1:50 p.m. Monday, to near the intersection of San Mateo and Zuni, just south of Central. There they found two cars flipped over on northbound San Mateo, just north of Zuni.

Albuquerque Police Department confirmed no one was seriously injured in the crash. The department is continuing to investigate.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.