ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting in the northeast part of the city.

Police say officers responded around 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 2900 block of Muriel Street NE after reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found a person dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

