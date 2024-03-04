Police investigating shooting in SE Albuquerque

Witnesses told police a vehicle drove by and someone began shooting before fleeing the area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers were called out to the 900 block of San Pedro Drive Sunday evening shortly before 7 p.m. in response to a shooting.

When APD arrived on scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police a vehicle drove by and someone began shooting before fleeing the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.