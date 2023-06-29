Police: Man arrested after holding teens believed to have set fires at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is facing a criminal charge after confronting teenagers he believed were responsible for a series of fires that were the result of fireworks on Monday.

Video shows many fires in a West Side Albuquerque neighborhood, and neighbors said they rushed to put out the flames.

According to a court document, one man who lives in the area decided to take matters into his own hands and ended up getting arrested.

Albuquerque police said he held the teenagers he thought were responsible at gunpoint.

Officers said, in the same neighborhood where the fires were, 36-year-old Daniel Peterson tried to take matters into his own hands.

He tracked down two teenagers he thought were responsible, pointed a gun at them and robbed them. Police said he took necklaces, earrings and phones.

Police also said he told them he took all that to see if they had a weapon, and he was going to hand in their phones as evidence. He also claimed he didn’t have a gun.

Peterson is facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. He made his first appearance in court Wednesday. At a later date, a judge is set to decide whether he stays in jail until his trial.

Fire crews said anyone who wants to report a fire can call 311 or use the ABQ311 app or the city’s website.