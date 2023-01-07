Man killed in Roswell police shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. — Authorities say multiple Roswell police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 5:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

According to RPD, one or more officers opened fire, shooting 20-year-old Nikolas Acosta. Acosta was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were reportedly injured.

Members of the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and the Roswell Police are investigating the shooting.

