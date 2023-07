ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in an area of northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded overnight to a possible shooting at Candelaria and 2nd. They arrived and found a man, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Details are limited. We’ll provide updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 News as they become available.