Police: Man shot and killed in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning at a downtown Albuquerque business.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of someone getting shot at the Knockouts club. They arrived and found a man shot and killed.

One person is detained. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and continue to investigate.

