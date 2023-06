ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers found a man shot and killed after they responded to a report of a shooting in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly in the early Monday morning hours to the 1900 block of Shirlane Place, just south of Menaul and Tramway. They found a man dead with what police say were apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating. We will keep you posted as we learn more.