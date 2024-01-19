Police: Man shot, killed in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in southeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, the shooting was in the area of Palomas Drive and Ross Avenue SE. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said one individual has been detained at the scene for questioning. Homicide detectives are launching an investigation.

