Police: Motorcyclist dies following SE Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in southeast Albuquerque Friday.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit will be taking over the investigation. Police said the area of Central and Altez Street will be closed while authorities are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.