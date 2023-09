ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the northeast part of the city Wednesday.

According to APD, the crash happened in the area of Carlisle and Comanche NE.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The area has been closed.

