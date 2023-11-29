Police officer dies following shooting in southwest Colorado

CORTEZ, Colo. — A police officer who was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning has died from his wounds, according to a statement released by the Cortez Police Department.

Authorities said shots were fired at the officer during a traffic stop on South Broadway at around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects fled but officers found them at the 7500 block on Highway 160/491.

There was another shootout between the suspects and the officers at that second location. One suspect was killed and the other was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he died.

Flags in the area have been lowered to half-staff in support of the Cortez Police Department.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 970-565-8441.