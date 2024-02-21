Police: Pedestrian killed in northeast Albuquerque

One person was killed Tuesday night after a car hit them near Carlisle and Indian School in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person is dead after someone struck them with their car Tuesday night in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the area of Carlisle and Indian School. They made contact with the driver of the vehicle and located a person who already died from their injuries.

Carlisle was briefly closed before reopening overnight.

