Police: Pedestrian killed overnight in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead after an SUV ran over them in northeast Albuquerque.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday near Chico Road and Polin Springs Trail. It’s near a gated townhome community, just east of Eubank and just north of Central.

Investigators learned a person was standing in the middle of the road before a vehicle ran them over. Video footage in the area later corroborated that.

The SUV drove off while the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they received multiple calls for service advising a man was looking into vehicles in the area. The description of that person matched the description of the person run over.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.