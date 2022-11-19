Police release lapel video of shootout in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Oct. 6, an hourslong crime spree led police to a northeast Albuquerque home.

“Our officers were dispatched to a carjacking which occurred at the 6300 block of Montgomery NE,” Medina said. “A female had returned home from work and she was exiting her vehicle, she was approached and she was robbed of her vehicle.”

Police believe 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is the man who walked up to the woman. He allegedly was carrying a screwdriver and demanded her car keys. Police said he also pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet too.

“The victim was able to help officers track her vehicle to a residence on the 1400 block of Betts NE,” Medina said.

Officers surrounded the home, but Rodriguez refused to come out.

“Two adult males did exit the residence,” said APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock. “Officers still believed more persons were inside the home, so they continued to do public address announcements for all the occupants to come out and surrender.”

Officers waiting at the back of the house saw someone trying to leave through a window.

“Detectives again gave the male commands to surrender and he went back inside the residence,” Hartsock said.

Police said the suspect fired shots at police and one detective fired back. No one was injured in the shooting, but the home and brick wall in the backyard were riddled with bullet holes.

“After the shooting, another person surrendered to the front of the house, and officers from our special tactics unit SWAT team cleared the residence,” Hartsock said. “Inside, they found Mr. Rodriguez hiding.”

Police said fingerprints they took from a gun they found inside the home connected Rodriguez to the shooting. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center that night, where he remains behind bars.

Police also said they learned Rodriguez had violated probation and was sentenced to prison for the last three years of his sentence. Now he’s charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.