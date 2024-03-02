Police release video of deadly attack on Las Cruces police officer

New video shows how quickly a trespassing call turned into a deadly assault in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New video shows how quickly a trespassing call turned into a deadly assault in Las Cruces.

The video was shown as Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story laid out a plan Friday morning that he says will make the city safer.

Officer Jonah Hernandez was called to a Las Cruces business early in the evening of Feb. 11 in response to a trespassing call. Surveillance video shows the suspect, Armando Silva, arriving on the property earlier – which led to the call for help.

Las Cruces police said there’s a history of trespassing and vandalism at that business.

When Hernandez arrives, he approaches Silva calmly.

Hernandez: How’s it going boss? You’ve been staying here for a while?

Silva: This is my place.

Hernandez: What’s up?

Silva: This is my place.

Hernandez: Is this your place? So you’re the one who called?

Silva: What?

Hernandez: You’re the one who called?

Silva: I didn’t call no one.

Hernandez: Huh?

Silva: I didn’t call anybody.

Hernandez is just a few feet away when Silva pulls out a kitchen knife. Hernandez turns to get some distance, but he trips. Silva pounces forward and stabs him multiple times.

Seconds after the attack on Hernandez, Silva turns to confront a witness – Issiah Astorga. That confrontation largely happened off camera, but Silva can be heard threatening Astorga, who shoots and kills him.

Astorga rushed to help Hernandez and another man ran to offer aid and use Hernandez’s radio to call for help.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

“I will not let Jonah’s death be in vain, and we will see positive change,” LCPD Chief Story said.

Story outlined six goals he said would make Las Cruces a safer place. In the short term, he said the department needs to hire 25 officers. He said some unenforceable city ordinances need to be updated, and he wants to establish a real-time crime center.

In the long term, Story said New Mexico needs to address mental competency issues. He said too many people are being arrested and then being released because they are not competent to stand trial.

“There are zero consequences for all this crime, nothing,” Story said. “It’s dismissal and that’s it. There’s no treatment. There is nothing that happens from all this crime.”

Story also demanded changes to New Mexico’s bail reform system. He said the state must address the fentanyl crisis, which he said is also driving the increase in crime.

Prosecutors are not charging Astorga with a crime for killing Hernandez’s attacker.