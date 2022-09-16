Police respond to Volcano Vista HS, no threat found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to Volcano Vista High School Friday in response to “an unconfirmed report of violence.”

The school was put under a shelter-in-place.

Officers then determined there is no credible threat. Police said everyone at the school is safe.

Information is limited at this time. Albuquerque High was also under a shelter-in-place due to a separate incident involving police. Both orders have been lifted.

